Turnstile tickets on sale in Austin at Moody Amphitheater

Turnstile ignites Austin’s Moody Amphitheater on Oct. 14, 2025. The Wednesday 7 p.m. set brings Baltimore’s boundary-smashing hardcore act to the open-air stage in Waterloo Park, framed by downtown’s skyline and the Texas Capitol.

Tickets are on sale now via the Waterloo Greenway box office and ScoreBig, where head-bangers can grab pit access or terrace seating with zero hidden service charges — more budget for merch and brisket tacos.

Turnstile’s 2024 Grammy-nominated album “Glow On” vaulted the band from sweaty clubs to festival main stages thanks to hooks that fuse punk fury, funk bounce and shoegaze shimmer. Austin fans can expect crowd-surf anthems “Holiday,” “Mystery” and new cuts premiered during their summer European run.

Moody Amphitheater’s sloped lawn and 5,000-capacity bowl ensure every fan gets both thunderous low-end and breezy night air. Arrive early to explore the park’s neon-lit gardens, then brace for circle pits when vocalist Brendan Yates shouts the opening beat-count.

With only a handful of U.S. fall dates announced, this is Texas’ lone chance to see Turnstile before the quartet heads back to the studio.

Shop for Turnstile tickets at Moody Amphitheater on October 14, 2025

