Twenty One Pilots tickets on sale in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium

Twenty One Pilots land in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2025, for a massive outdoor set at BMO Stadium, showtime 8 p.m. The Grammy-winning duo’s “Clancy Tour: Breach 2025” closes in L.A., promising arena-sized production, Tyler Joseph’s aerial antics and Josh Dun’s thunderous drums.

With previous Southern California gigs selling out minutes after release, early buyers secure the best sightlines inside the 22,000-seat soccer venue, home to LAFC. Expect a set list blending new material with fan favorites “Stressed Out,” “Heathens” and “Chlorine,” plus the crowd-surfing drum kit moments that have become the band’s trademark.

The Exposition Park location offers easy Metro access and pre-show options at the surrounding food truck village. Merch lines form early; arrive ahead of gates if you want the limited tour-edition “Clancy” jersey.

