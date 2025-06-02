Vivaticket Inks Partnership with Canadian Finance Tech Company Nuvei

Vivaticket has announced a new partnership with Canadian financial technology firm Nuvei as it looks to expand its global ticketing operations and improve the payment experience for customers worldwide.

Under the agreement, Nuvei will provide local acquiring services and authorization optimization solutions for Vivaticket’s card payment processing, enhancing transaction efficiency in high-volume ticketing environments. The deal is expected to deliver faster, more reliable checkout processes for customers, with an initial launch planned in Italy and further international expansion to follow.

The move comes as ticketing platforms face increasing pressure to modernize payment systems and offer seamless, user-friendly experiences in a competitive digital market. Vivaticket chief executive Silvano Taiani pointed to the growing demand for frictionless payments as a key factor behind the partnership.

“In today’s digital-first world, frictionless payment experiences are essential for customer satisfaction and business growth,” Taiani said. “Nuvei’s flexible technology platform and unique combination of international reach and local expertise align perfectly with our needs as we expand our global footprint and enhance our ticketing solutions for a diverse client base.”

For Nuvei, the deal marks another step in its continued expansion into enterprise verticals. Chair and chief executive Philip Fayer highlighted the importance of optimized, localized payment solutions in high-volume sectors like ticketing.

“Ticketing is a volume-intensive business where every point of conversion matters,” Fayer said. “With Vivaticket, we’re proving how our platform can unlock global revenue by providing seamless, localized payment experiences to customers worldwide.”

Neither company has disclosed which territories will follow Italy in the global rollout, though both confirmed plans for expansion into additional markets in the near future.