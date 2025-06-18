Wanda Sykes tickets on sale in Durham at DPAC

Wanda Sykes (Image via ScoreBig)

Wanda Sykes brings her razor-sharp wit to Durham Performing Arts Center on Nov. 7, 2025. The Emmy-winning comedian will headline the 2,700-seat DPAC at 7:30 p.m., delivering the smart social commentary and personal storytelling that have made her a mainstay on HBO, Netflix and late-night TV.

Sykes last toured the Triangle in 2022, drawing a full house with jokes about politics, parenting and pop culture. Expect fresh takes on the 2024 election cycle, new material from her stand-up special “I’m an Entertainer,” and plenty of crowd banter she tailors to each city.

DPAC’s Broadway-caliber acoustics and intimate sightlines ensure every punchline lands, whether you’re in the orchestra section or the Grand Tier. Arrive early to explore Durham’s revitalized American Tobacco Campus, then settle in for 90 minutes of laugh-out-loud catharsis.

Wanda Sykes tickets at Durham Performing Arts Center on November 7, 2025

