Warped Tour Afters tickets on sale for L.A.’s Exchange LA late-night party

Vans Warped Tour Afters is turning up the volume with a 10 p.m. bash at Exchange LA on July 27, 2025. Featuring bass-metal maestro Sullivan King and scene-favorite Emo Nite, the after-hours set extends the spirit of the legendary punk festival into the early morning on downtown Los Angeles’ premier dance floor.

Tickets are officially on sale through the venue, but fans can also score their passes at ScoreBig—with no surprise fees—before capacity caps out. Exchange LA’s four-story former stock-exchange building is lauded for its towering LED wall and Funktion-One sound, perfect for Sullivan King’s guitar-shredding dubstep drops and Emo Nite’s nostalgia-driven mash-ups.

The Warped Afters series has become a tradition for festival die-hards, offering intimate club sets that contrast the daytime outdoor chaos. Expect guest appearances, surprise collabs and a set list spanning pop-punk classics to cutting-edge bass anthems.

Beat the rush and lock in tickets now—this is one of the few chances Angelinos will have this summer to see these two high-octane acts under one roof.

