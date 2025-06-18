Warped Tour Reveals Washington, D.C. 2026 Dates After Comeback Event

The Vans Warped Tour officially returned this year, kicking-off its three-city run in Washington, D.C. this past weekend, and already, pop-punkers and elder emos can look forward to the event returning to the U.S. capital next year.

Festival organizers revealed that Warped Tour will return to the same location at the festival grounds at RFK Stadium from June 13 to 14, 2026. General admission and VIP tickets will be available on Friday, June 20 at 12 p.m. ET via the official Warped Tour website, starting at $149.98.

At this time, no additional 2026 dates have been announced.

The news follows Warped Tour’s first comeback event of the year, which took over the festival grounds from June 26 to 27. The weekend featured performances from pop-punk heavyweights All Time Low, Avril Lavigne, Bowling For Soup, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, and Knuckle Puck, as well as emo favorites like Boys Like Girls, Blessthefall, Chiodos, Senses Fail, and The Wonder Years. The Myspace icons of Millionaires are also set to perform, as well as rising acts like Scene Queen, Nothing, Nowhere, and Honey Revenge.

This isn’t the only date this year, however, as Warped Tour is still set to stop at the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California from June 26 to 27, and Orlando, Florida’s Camper World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 16.

Tickets to Warped Tour 2025 are still available for sale.

Warped Tour, which launched in 1995, helped punk and rock bands rise to stardom like Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Simple Plan, and Sleeping With Sirens, while also bringing-in big-name acts like Less Than Jake, Green Day, Blink-182, and Reel Big Fish. Additionally, hip-hop and pop stars graced the stage periodically, bringing-in stars like Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, The Black Eyed Peas, Eminem, Riff Raff, and more.

In 2018, the festival celebrated its final full-scale year, featuring Warped veterans like Falling In Reverse, The Amity Affliction, Four Year Strong, The Maine, Taking Back Sunday, We The Kings, Sum 41, Mayday Parade, and All Time Low. At the time, Lyman shared he was “happy to get the chance to travel around the country one more time” and “bring you another best day ever.”

Then, to celebrate Warped Tour’s 25th anniversary, three celebratory events were held in Cleveland, Atlantic City, and Mountain View. The shows also marked the return of the All-American Rejects, who hadn’t released a record since 2012, and fans had the chance to experience motocross sports as “an exhibit of art that has come out of the tour’s history.”

While several traveling rock festivals have popped-up over the years, including the DISRUPT Festival, Sad Summer Fest, Summer School, and Is For Lovers Fest — as well as the two-day emo revival festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas — nothing has been able to replicate the true nostalgic nature of Warped Tour.

Original founder Kevin Lyman told Rolling Stone that “I’ve always felt we need to pay homage to the past; but we’re looking to the future of the artists and the community.” He said that the lineup will feature between 70 and 100 acts at each stop and they’re “getting very, very selective in trying to find some unique twists to the lineup.”