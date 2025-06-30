Winnipeg Jets preseason tickets on sale at Canada Life Centre

Winnipeg Jets tune up for the 2025-26 NHL campaign with two home preseason clashes at Canada Life Centre: Sept. 21 vs. the Minnesota Wild and Sept. 27 vs. the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively, giving Prairie Province fans an early look at rookie standouts and new-line combinations.

Winnipeg’s young core—highlighted by sniper Cole Perfetti and blue-liner Ville Heinola—looks to build chemistry ahead of the season opener. Preseason also marks the debut of new bench boss Scott Arneal, whose up-tempo system should energize a fanbase that already produces the NHL’s loudest goal celebrations.

Canada Life Centre provides intimate, 15,300-seat sightlines and boasts one of hockey’s quickest ice surfaces. Arrive early to explore revamped concourse concessions featuring local craft beer and Manitoba-sourced pierogies.

