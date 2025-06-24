WWE: Evolution tickets on sale in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

WWE: Evolution makes its triumphant return as an all-women premium live event Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. inside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The historic card is expected to feature champions Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, plus legends Trish Stratus and Lita, in a celebration of women’s wrestling excellence.

Tickets are on sale now at the arena box office and through ScoreBig, where wrestling fans can snag ringside or upper-deck seats without hidden fees. ScoreBig posts verified resale inventory the moment it goes live, giving buyers a second shot when the primary sale sells out in minutes.

This marks Evolution’s first edition since 2018, making the Atlanta stop a must-see for the WWE Universe. Expect pyro-laden entrances, surprise returns and possible title defenses as the company spotlights its top women’s divisions ahead of SummerSlam.

State Farm Arena’s downtown location offers pre-show activities at Centennial Olympic Park and post-show dining in the vibrant Peachtree District. Public transit via MARTA and ample parking garages simplify arrival for 18,000 screaming fans.

