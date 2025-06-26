WWE RAW tickets on sale for Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center

WWE: RAW returns to Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., broadcasting live on USA Network as Monday Night RAW roars into Philadelphia for a midsummer showdown.

Seats are available at the arena box office. Expect championship storylines to heat up heading into the annual Survivor Series cycle, with marquee superstars—from Cody Rhodes to Rhea Ripley—likely to appear.

Philly crowds are famously passionate, creating an electric environment for surprise returns, title defenses and post-show dark matches. Wells Fargo Center’s 360-degree video board ensures every slam, dive and entrance pyro is larger than life, even from the upper bowl.

Doors open at 6 p.m., giving the WWE Universe ample time to grab exclusive merch before the red brand goes live at 8 p.m. Eastern.

