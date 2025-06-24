WWE Raw tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Barclays Center

WWE Raw broadcasts live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, delivering three hours of nonstop action to both the arena crowd and millions watching on USA Network. Expect championship defenses, backstage brawls and shocking returns as the road to SummerSlam heats up.

Tickets are on sale through the Barclays Center box office

Barclays Center has become WWE’s Northeast stronghold, hosting WrestleMania week takeovers and blockbuster Raw episodes. The 18,000-seat arena in downtown Brooklyn offers easy subway access via Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center station, plus pre-show bites along bustling Flatbush and Atlantic Avenues.

Fans arriving early can browse exclusive Brooklyn-branded WWE merchandise, available only at this stop, and test their luck at snagging limited-edition replica titles.

