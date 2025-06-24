WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tickets on sale in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event hits Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, 2025, bringing a stacked card of Raw and SmackDown superstars to the heart of Georgia. Past editions have featured championship bouts, surprise returns and cage-match mayhem—fans should brace for similar pyrotechnics this summer.

Tickets are on sale now via the State Farm Arena box office, but the simplest way to score seats is through ScoreBig, which offers verified listings with zero hidden fees. From ringside packages to budget-friendly upper decks, ScoreBig’s marketplace updates in real time as new inventory drops.

Atlanta is one of WWE’s loudest markets, routinely selling out pay-per-views and Monday Night Raw tapings. Expect the WWE Universe to pack the 17,000-seat venue early, fueling high-octane entrances for stars such as Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns. Concessions will feature limited-edition event cups and merchandise available only on Saturday Night’s Main Event stops.

Located downtown, State Farm Arena sits steps from Centennial Olympic Park and MARTA rail service, simplifying pre-show dining and post-show celebrations. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or bringing first-time viewers, the live WWE experience delivers unmatched energy.

