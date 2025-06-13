WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tickets Head On Sale for First-Ever Two-Night Event

WWE has announced that individual tickets for its first-ever two-night SummerSlam event will go on sale later this month.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fans eager to secure early access to the blockbuster event will have multiple presale opportunities leading up to the general on-sale date. A Chase Freedom cardmember presale kicks off Monday, June 16 at 10 a.m. ET, with customers able to use the phone number on the back of their card as a passcode for purchase access. A broader presale open to the general public begins Tuesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

| READ: WrestleMania Returning to Las Vegas in 2026 Following Record-Breaking Success |

Individual tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Two-day combo passes have already been on sale, allowing fans to lock in seats for both nights of the action-packed wrestling spectacle. Combo and individual tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to standard ticket options, WWE is offering SummerSlam Priority Passes through its partner On Location. These packages provide fans with premium perks, including ringside seating, pre-show hospitality events featuring WWE Superstars, and exclusive photo opportunities. Hospitality packages are available now at onlocationexp.com/summerslam.

SummerSlam is one of WWE’s marquee annual events, traditionally drawing huge crowds and headlining with top-tier matches and talent. TKO Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations, Peter Dropick, previously noted that “New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the entire NJSEA team have been phenomenal partners, hosting several major UFC events in recent years including the record-breaking UFC 302 in June.”

“We’re excited to bring WWE back to New Jersey in a major way with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium,” Dropick said.

Earlier this year, WWE also revealed that the “I Like It” rapper Cardi B will host this year’s SummerSlam.

This will mark the first time Cardi B will host a WWE event; the rapper was originally going to appear at SummerSlam 2021, however, she became pregnant with her son, Wave, and was unable to do so. The event, however, still used her hit track “Up” as the official theme song.