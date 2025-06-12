WWE Supershow tickets on sale in Edinburg at Bert Ogden Arena

WWE Super Show-down 2018 John Cena Promo | Photo credit: Franticpower via Wikimedia Commons

WWE Supershow rumbles into Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, on July 20, 2025, at 7 p.m., delivering a single-night card packed with Raw and SmackDown megastars under one roof. The South Texas stop promises championship bouts, surprise run-ins and the kind of pyro-heavy entrances that turn weeknight TV drama into a live-crowd spectacle.

Seats are on sale now at the arena box office and via ScoreBig, which lists tickets without hidden service charges—perfect for fans saving their budget for replica belts and nachos piled higher than a turnbuckle.

Supershow cards typically feature title defenses from both brands, meaning names like Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns could share the spotlight. Add in post-match encounters reserved for live crowds—think impromptu tag teams or baby-face celebrations—and the Hidalgo County arena should echo with “This is awesome!” chants all night.

Bert Ogden Arena’s horseshoe design keeps its 9,000 seats close to the action, while wide concourses speed merch lines between matches. Located off Interstate 69C, the venue offers ample parking and quick access to Edinburg’s post-show taquerías.

South Texas rarely gets a card this stacked, so grab your foam finger, polish that “Undisputed Era” shirt and witness storylines unfold live before they hit Monday and Friday broadcasts.

