Yes tickets on sale in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

Yes continues its fall run with an Oct. 24, 2025, concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia, set for 8 p.m. The legendary British prog outfit transforms the Battery Atlanta venue into a kaleidoscope of Mellotron swells, 12-string arpeggios and mind-bending visuals courtesy of longtime designer Roger Dean.

Tickets are available now at the Roxy box office and through ScoreBig, where Atlantans can dodge hidden service fees and pick prime floor spots just steps from the stage.

The band’s current tour highlights the 50-plus-year journey from Fragile to recent releases, with guitarist Steve Howe often pausing to discuss gear and song origins between sprawling jams. Fans should listen for deep cuts like “Awaken” alongside radio staples “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

Nestled in Truist Park’s entertainment district, the Roxy seats 3,600 beneath an art-deco ceiling that channels classic theaters while boasting modern D&B Audiotechnik sound. Pre-show, patrons can grab dinner at one of dozens of restaurants along Battery Avenue, then step inside for craft cocktails and a merch stand stocked with tour-exclusive vinyl.

Progressive rock’s intricate textures reward live listening—experience them in a room built for clarity.

