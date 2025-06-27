Zach Top tickets on sale in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Neo-traditional country crooner Zach Top saddles up for his first Knoxville arena show Oct. 9, 2025, at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Fans of ’90s throwback twang will hear radio-ready singles “Bad Luck” and “Cold Beer & College” delivered with steel-guitar shimmer and baritone charm.

Tickets are on sale now through the arena and ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden service fees.

Raised on George Strait and Alan Jackson, Top has earned praise from CMT for restoring honky-tonk authenticity to country playlists. His Knoxville debut follows a summer opening slot for Lainey Wilson; this headliner gig should cement his status as Nashville’s next big thing.

Located on the University of Tennessee campus, the 21,000-seat arena offers ample parking off Neyland Drive and easy I-40 access. Doors 6 p.m.; music 8 p.m.—plan time for concessions featuring local barbecue.

Shop for Zach Top tickets at Thompson-Boling Arena on October 9, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Zach Top tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.