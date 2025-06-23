Zach Top tickets on sale in Louisville

Zach Top brings his traditional-leaning country sound to KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Oct. 10, 2025, at 8 p.m. Fresh off his breakout single “Sounds Like a Small Town,” the Washington state native is earning comparisons to ’90s-era legends with steel-guitar hooks and earnest storytelling.

Tickets are on sale through the arena box office and ScoreBig, where country fans enjoy transparent pricing without backend fees.

Top’s 2025 headline run supports his debut full-length album, produced by Grammy-winner Luke Laird. Expect a live mix of two-steppers like “Cold Beer & Country Music” and heartfelt ballads that showcase his rich baritone.

KFC Yum! Center—seated on the banks of the Ohio River—offers a spacious lower bowl and Louisville’s famous bourbon concessions, making it a perfect Friday night out ahead of fall festival season.

