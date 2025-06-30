Zach Top tickets on sale in Lubbock at Cook’s Garage

Zach Top brings honky-tonk swagger to Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, Texas, on Sept. 27 2025 at 8 p.m. The Washington native’s retro-flavored country sound—steeped in twin fiddles and steel guitar—has earned comparisons to ’90s chart-toppers and a coveted Grand Ole Opry debut.

Tickets are on sale now at the Cook’s Garage box office and on ScoreBig, where buyers avoid the surprise fees tacked on elsewhere. ScoreBig also offers mobile delivery so fans can head straight from tailgate to the pit.

Fresh off viral singles “Cold Beer & Country Music” and “Sounds Like the Radio,” Top’s setlist balances smooth ballads with dance-hall two-steppers. Lubbock’s open-air car-culture venue provides the perfect backdrop—classic neon signs and vintage vehicles ringing the stage create a throwback vibe that matches Top’s sound.

Expect Top to pay homage to ’90s greats like Strait and Diffie while spotlighting originals from his forthcoming debut full-length. West Texas crowds have embraced his style on previous swings through Amarillo and Midland; this Lubbock headline promises an even rowdier home-state welcome for the rising singer-songwriter.

If you miss country’s golden era, Zach Top delivers the steel-soaked remedy—get your boots and tickets ready.

Shop for Zach Top tickets at Cook’s Garage on Sept. 27 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off Zach Top tickets at ScoreBig NOW with code TICKETNEWS10.