ZZ Top tickets on sale for Las Vegas’ Pearl Concert Theater show

ZZ Top brings a half-century of Texas boogie to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Oct. 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trio—Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill’s longtime stand-in Elwood Francis, and Frank Beard—promises an evening of trademark hirsute swagger and blues-soaked riffs in the heart of the Strip.

Tickets are on sale now through the Palms box office, but fans can lock in seats fee-free via ScoreBig, which lists inventory to major shows without hidden charges. With just 2,500 seats, the Pearl delivers arena-level production in an intimate setting, giving classics like “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” extra punch.

ZZ Top last played Las Vegas in 2023, selling out two nights at The Venetian. This year’s Halloween-night appearance dovetails with the group’s ongoing 55th-anniversary run, featuring a set list that dips deep into the “Tres Hombres” and “Eliminator” catalogs while showcasing Gibbons’ fiery slide-guitar solos and Francis’ road-tested bass grooves.

Arrive early to explore Palms’ newly renovated casino floor, then settle in for a no-frills rock show that Rolling Stone hails as “tighter than a pair of cheap sunglasses.”

Shop for ZZ Top tickets at Pearl Concert Theater on Oct. 31, 2025

