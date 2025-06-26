ZZ Top tickets on sale for Wichita Falls’ Kay Yeager Coliseum

ZZ Top heads back to the Lone Star State on Nov. 18, 2025, for a 7:30 p.m. show at Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls. The legendary blues-rock outfit launched in Houston bars and now boasts 50 million albums sold worldwide, yet still tours with the same stripped-down trio formula that made them icons.

Tickets are available through the coliseum’s box office, but fans can also scoop seats at ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means the total you see is the total you pay. Expect a set spanning early gems like “Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers” through MTV-era smashes accompanied by ZZ Top’s trademark hot-rod visuals.

This marks the band’s first Wichita Falls appearance in more than a decade, giving North Texas rockers a rare chance to see Gibbons’ searing blues licks and Beard’s precision shuffle up close. The 7,500-seat arena offers excellent sightlines; floor tickets are predicted to move quickly given the regional fan base.

Make a night of it by visiting downtown Wichita Falls for craft brews before the show, then revel in a guitar-driven blast of pure Texas swagger.

