ZZ Top tickets on sale in Prescott Valley at Findlay Toyota Center

ZZ Top brings more than 50 years of blues-rock swagger to Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Fans can expect the bearded trio to rip through staples such as “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” bolstered by Billy Gibbons’ gritty guitar tone and Frank Beard’s Texas-shuffle backbeat.

This Prescott Valley stop is a rare Northern Arizona appearance for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, whose 2025 itinerary focuses on arenas and amphitheaters nationwide. The 6,000-seat Findlay Toyota Center offers intimate sightlines, meaning even fans in the back row will feel the crunch of Dusty Hill’s bass—now faithfully carried forward by longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis.

Whether you remember ZZ Top from their MTV heyday or discovered them through blockbuster movie soundtracks, the group’s blend of boogie rhythms and tongue-in-cheek lyrics remains a live-music bucket-lister.

