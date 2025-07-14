1776 – The Musical tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Walnut Street Theatre

1776 – The Musical returns to its Revolutionary roots with a matinee at Philadelphia’s historic Walnut Street Theatre on May 7, 2026, at 2 p.m. The Tony-winning show dramatizes the heated debates that birthed the Declaration of Independence, pairing witty dialogue with stirring songs like “Molasses to Rum.”

Tickets for the limited Philadelphia engagement are on sale now. The Walnut box office is open, but theater-lovers can avoid surprise fees at ScoreBig, which lists final prices and offers 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

Staged in America’s oldest continually operating playhouse—opened in 1809—this revival casts women and non-binary actors in the roles of the Founding Fathers, offering fresh perspective on the birth of a nation just blocks from Independence Hall itself.

With its intimate 1,097 seats and no-bad-sightline design, the Walnut immerses audiences in colonial Philadelphia. Arrive early to explore Old City cobblestones and grab a cheesesteak before curtain.

