1776 — The Musical tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Walnut Street Theatre

1776 — The Musical marches into Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia for a spirited spring run April 23–May 30, 2026. Set in the heat of the Continental Congress, the Tony-winning show re-creates the fierce debates and rousing compromises that led to America’s Declaration of Independence—an apt story for the nation’s birthplace.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now.

Inspired by the acclaimed Broadway revival, this new Walnut Street production features a diverse cast, live fife-and-drum flourishes, and staging that places audiences squarely inside Independence Hall. Philadelphia has not hosted a full professional run of 1776 in more than a decade, making this 13-date engagement a must-see for locals and visiting patriots alike.

The 1,100-seat Walnut Street Theatre, America’s oldest continuously operating playhouse, offers intimate sightlines that capture every sly retort between John Adams and Benjamin Franklin. Weekend matinees and prime evening slots often sell first, so early buyers will command the best orchestra views.

