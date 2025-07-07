1776 – The Musical tickets on sale in Philadelphia

1776 – The Musical returns to its historical roots when the Tony-winning show opens at Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia on April 18, 2026. Set a stone’s throw from Independence Hall, the production dramatizes the fiery debates and secret bargains that forged the Declaration of Independence.

The revival—hailed by critics for its contemporary casting and fresh orchestration—follows a celebrated Broadway run that re-examined the founding era through a modern lens.

The revival—hailed by critics for its contemporary casting and fresh orchestration—follows a celebrated Broadway run that re-examined the founding era through a modern lens. Audiences can anticipate stirring renditions of “Sit Down, John,” “Molasses to Rum” and show-stopping finale “Is Anybody There?”

Established in 1809, Walnut Street Theatre is the nation’s oldest continually operating playhouse, offering impeccable sightlines and acoustics. Its 1,054-seat mainstage places viewers mere feet from the action, intensifying every charged exchange between John Adams, Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson.

With Philadelphia steeped in Revolutionary-era landmarks, a pre-show visit to nearby museums pairs perfectly with an evening inside America’s most historic theater.

