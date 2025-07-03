A Christmas Story tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Walnut Street Theatre

A Christmas Story returns to Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia for a heart-warming 15-performance holiday run Nov. 23–Dec. 23, 2025. The musical adaptation of the classic 1983 film follows young Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun, complete with leg-lamp gags, tongue-on-a-flagpole antics and show-stopping tap numbers.

Tickets are on sale now. Theatergoers can purchase directly from the Walnut Street Theatre box office or head to ScoreBig, where every seat is listed with no hidden service charges, making family outings easier on the gift-giving budget.

The production—praised by Playbill for its “fresh, crowd-pleasing score” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul—has become a Philly tradition since first lighting up Walnut Street’s historic stage in 2014. With live snow effects, kid-powered chorus lines and a five-piece brass band, the show conjures mid-century Midwest charm while letting audiences sing along to favorites like “Ralphie to the Rescue.”

Walnut Street Theatre, now in its 216th season, offers unobstructed views from every tier, but December weekend matinees historically sell out fastest as school breaks begin. Secure your preferred date early to witness Flick, Schwartz and the Old Man’s prized lamp in person.

Shop for tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on A Christmas Story tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.