A Delicate Balance tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Walnut Street Theatre | Photo credit: Ajay Suresh via Wikimedia

A Delicate Balance, Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama of suburban unease, anchors Walnut Street Theatre’s spring slate with 13 performances Feb. 28–Mar. 28, 2026. The searing portrait of upper-middle-class dread follows Agnes and Tobias as their fragile peace unravels when friends and family seek refuge in their pristine home.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Patrons may buy through the Walnut Street Theatre box office, but the same seats are also available at ScoreBig—where transparent pricing means no hidden ticket fees and instant confirmation.

Philadelphia audiences last saw Albee’s masterwork locally more than a decade ago, making this revival—and its themes of loyalty, fear and social obligation—fresh fodder for post-show discussion. Director-led talkbacks will follow select matinees, adding context to the play’s razor-sharp dialogue and sudden bursts of absurdist humor.

Walnut Street’s intimate proscenium keeps the action mere feet from the audience, amplifying every brittle aside and uncomfortable silence. Given the show’s limited run and strong appeal to area theater groups, early reservations are recommended, especially for Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees.

Shop for tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on A Delicate Balance tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.