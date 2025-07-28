A Magical Cirque Christmas tickets on sale in Detroit at Fox Theatre

A Magical Cirque Christmas lights up Detroit with a holiday show for the whole family at Fox Theatre on December 5, 2025. This dazzling production blends breathtaking acrobatics, holiday music, and festive storytelling into one unforgettable evening.

Tickets for the Dec. 5 show are on sale now. Fans can buy through the venue directly or via ScoreBig, where major event tickets come without the hidden fees.

Combining world-class performers with classic Christmas charm, A Magical Cirque Christmas is a traveling sensation. From high-flying stunts to humorous skits and a live band, the show captures the joy and wonder of the season.

Detroit’s iconic Fox Theatre provides the perfect setting for this holiday spectacular. Don’t miss your chance to kick off the season with magic, music, and memories that will last long after the final curtain call.

