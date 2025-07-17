A Magical Cirque Christmas tickets on sale in Richmond

A Magical Cirque Christmas sprinkles holiday wonder over Richmond’s Altria Theater on Nov. 18 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The touring spectacle blends high-flying acrobats, Broadway-style vocals and seasonal classics into a two-hour feast for all ages.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers avoid hidden service charges and can apply a 10 percent TicketNews discount.

Presented by the producers of Cirque Dreams, the show reimagines ornaments, reindeer and even the Nutcracker as daring aerialists who soar above the stage. Last year’s run sold out multiple cities, and Richmond’s audience will be the first on the 2025 itinerary to experience new acts featuring LED-lit contortion hoops and a snow-storm finale.

Altria Theater’s 3,500-seat hall offers superb sightlines and recently upgraded cushioned seating, making it a comfortable choice for grandparents and little ones alike. Arrive early to snap photos with costumed cast members in the lobby’s winter-themed selfie station.

