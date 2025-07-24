A Magical Cirque Christmas tickets on sale in Toledo

A Magical Cirque Christmas enchants audiences at Stranahan Theater in Toledo, Ohio, on Dec. 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. This festive production blends awe‑inspiring acrobatics with heartwarming holiday storytelling.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Stranahan Theater box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Audiences will marvel at gravity‑defying aerialist feats, dazzling trampolines and contortionists who weave a wintry narrative against a backdrop of original holiday music. Since its premiere, the show has become a beloved seasonal tradition, delighting families with its inventive cirque artistry.

The historic 2,800‑seat Stranahan Theater, known for its ornate décor and intimate sightlines, offers an immersive viewing experience. Whether you choose orchestra seating or a balcony perch, you’ll be captivated by every leap and spin.

Extend your holiday outing with nearby downtown shopping or dinner at Toledo’s Maumee River waterfront. A Magical Cirque Christmas promises a one‑night‑only spectacle you’ll treasure for seasons to come.

