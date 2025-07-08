Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners tickets on sale in North Charleston

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners bring raw outlaw-country storytelling to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on July 26, 2025, at 3:30 a.m.* The Staind front-man-turned-solo troubadour hits South Carolina with a catalog blending chart-topping ballads and down-home new material.

Tickets are on sale now via the venue box office and ScoreBig, where fans can save with transparent pricing and zero hidden service fees.

Lewis’ acoustic tours have become must-see events, showcasing stripped-down renditions of hits like “Am I the Only One” alongside Stateliners’ full-band takes on songs from his newest LP Frayed at Both Ends. Expect honest storytelling and Lewis’ signature baritone filling every corner of the 2,300-seat PAC.

The North Charleston gig lands in the heat of summer, offering Lowcountry fans a rare chance to catch rootsy country without trekking to Nashville. Arrive early to explore the on-site concession offerings and local craft brews before settling in for a night of heart-on-sleeve lyrics.

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners tickets at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on July 26, 2025

