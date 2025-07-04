Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners tickets on sale in Webster at Indian Ranch

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners headline historic Indian Ranch in Webster, Massachusetts, on Aug. 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. Nestled on the shore of Lake Chargoggagogg, the 3,000-capacity amphitheater offers a lakeside backdrop for the Staind frontman’s blend of red-dirt confessionals and classic-country swagger.

Tickets are available now through the Indian Ranch box office, but fans can also score seats via ScoreBig—where there are no hidden ticket fees to muddy the waters. GA bleachers, premium chairbacks and limited VIP deck spots are all listed.

Lewis’s solo catalog, including the No. 1 hit “Am I the Only One,” has cemented him as a staple of modern outlaw country. Expect a set that toggles between acoustic storytelling, Stateliners-driven full-band grit and the occasional throwback to early-2000s rock. Indian Ranch’s covered stage and sloped lawn ensure clear sightlines even for late arrivals sailing in from Worcester.

The venue’s lakeside beer garden opens at 4 p.m.; arrive early for boat rentals or shoreline BBQ before the sun sets behind the band shell. Parking is free, and shuttle carts run continuously for those hauling coolers or camp chairs.

