Above & Beyond tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Exchange LA

Above & Beyond at Trance Energy 2010 (Photo: Anjunabeats, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Above & Beyond brings their transcendent progressive house vibes to Los Angeles on October 3, 2025, for a late-night experience at Exchange LA. Known for their emotionally charged sets and global fanbase, the group continues to headline elite venues around the world.

With euphoric tracks like “Sun & Moon” and “Thing Called Love,” Above & Beyond’s intimate LA set promises to be a spiritual and sonic journey. This performance is a rare chance to catch the trance titans in an underground-style club setting.

