AC2: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen tickets on sale in Boston

News icon Anderson Cooper and Bravo host Andy Cohen bring their rollicking conversation tour, AC2, to Boston’s Wang Theater at the Boch Center on Nov. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. The longtime friends promise an unscripted evening of behind-the-scenes stories, audience Q&A moments and plenty of good-natured roasting.

Since debuting in 2015, AC2 has toured across North America, delighting fans with tales from Cooper’s war-zone reporting and Cohen’s late-night universe. Each show is unique, with the duo swapping tales about celebrity interviews, TV bloopers and parenting escapades.

The storied, 3,500-seat Wang Theater—renowned for its gilded proscenium and crystal chandeliers—serves as a grand backdrop for the one-night-only event. Situated in Boston’s vibrant Theatre District, the venue offers an array of pre-show dining options within walking distance.

Boston appearances tend to sell out quickly, so lock in your seats soon for an evening of candid conversation and plenty of laughs.

