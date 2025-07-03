Adam Sandler tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

Adam Sandler will unleash his signature mix of stand-up and musical comedy at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday-night stop promises fresh material, greatest-hit sing-alongs, and the off-the-cuff riffs that have kept Sandler a box-office king from Happy Gilmore to Murder Mystery.

Tickets are available through the arena box office, but savvy fans can also score seats via ScoreBig, where every listing comes with transparent pricing and zero hidden fees.

Fresh off critical praise for his dramatic turn in Spaceman, Sandler’s stand-up sets remain uproarious escapes, blending new songs with classics like “The Chanukah Song.” Philadelphia crowds can expect surprise cameos from his touring pals and a backdrop of multimedia clips highlighting three decades of SNL nostalgia and Netflix mega-success.

Wells Fargo Center—home to the Sixers and Flyers—regularly hosts comedy’s elite, but Sandler’s return is his first Philly arena date since 2022. With seating capacity pushing 20,000, demand will be high for the best sightlines to catch every guitar strum and sly grin.

Shop for Adam Sandler tickets at Wells Fargo Center on September 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Adam Sandler tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.