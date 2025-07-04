Alborosie tickets on sale in New York at Sony Hall

Alborosie performing along with The Shengen Clan at the Chiemsee Reggae Summer tour on August 25, 2013 | Photo credit: Tobias Klenze via Wikimedia

Alborosie brings heavyweight roots-reggae to Sony Hall in Midtown Manhattan on Aug. 4, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Jamaican-based Italian singer—known for dub-wise anthems “Kingston Town” and “Herbalist”—will fill the Times Square basement club with hefty bass and analog tape delays.

Tickets are on sale now. While Sony Hall sells direct, ScoreBig lists floor GA and cocktail-table seats with no hidden ticket fees, leaving extra green for the bar’s signature rum punch.

Alborosie’s live band, the Shengen Clan, recreates studio-era riddims using vintage amps and a real-time dub mix. Expect cuts from 2023’s Destiny plus tributes to Marley and Dennis Brown. Sony Hall’s 1,000-person, chandelier-capped room offers pristine sightlines and a sub array that shakes Broadway marquee bulbs.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; early birds can dine on jerk-chicken sliders under restored 1930s murals. Subways A, C, E, 1, 2 and N/Q/R/W stop within two blocks, and nearby garages offer evening discounts.

