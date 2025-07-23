All Elite Wrestling: Collision tickets on sale in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena

All Elite Wrestling: Collision punches into Philadelphia’s legendary 2300 Arena for three hard-hitting nights: Aug. 30, Sept. 6 and Sept. 11, 2025. The intimate South Philly venue—synonymous with pro wrestling history—sets the stage for AEW’s high-energy TV tapings and marquee matchups.

Tickets for all three dates are on sale now. While the box office is one option, fans can also score seats through ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

Expect star-studded cards, surprise run-ins and the kind of crowd heat that only Philly can provide. Whether you’re a die-hard AEW fan or just love live wrestling, this run at 2300 Arena offers multiple chances to get in on the action.

Shop Collision tickets by date

