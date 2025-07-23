All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite tickets on sale in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite brings its weekly spectacle to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, 2025. Expect top-tier bouts, mic work that trends by morning and the unpredictable moments that define AEW.

Tickets for all dates are available now. Secure seats directly at the 2300 Arena box office or choose ScoreBig for transparent pricing and no hidden fees on wrestling’s hottest tickets.

Philly’s passionate fans and the intimate confines of 2300 Arena create a live TV atmosphere unlike any other. With three chances to attend, there’s no excuse to miss seeing your favorite AEW stars up close.

Shop Dynamite tickets by date

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.