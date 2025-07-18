All-Star Comedy Festival tickets on sale in Detroit at Fox Theatre

All-Star Comedy Festival brings a powerhouse night of stand-up to Detroit’s landmark Fox Theatre on Dec. 6, 2025. The one-evening engagement features comedy heavyweights Earthquake, Lavell Crawford, Lil Duval, Tony Roberts and Capone, promising Motor City fans back-to-back sets filled with unfiltered punchlines, razor-sharp observations and plenty of crowd work.

Tickets for the Dec. 6 show are on sale now. You can purchase at the Fox Theatre box office or opt for ScoreBig, which lists seats to major events with no hidden ticket fees—so what you see is what you pay.

Each comedian on the bill brings a distinct style: Earthquake’s larger-than-life delivery has earned Netflix specials and arena tours; Lavell Crawford became a household name after Breaking Bad and sold-out stand-up runs; Lil Duval’s quick-fire storytelling blends music and viral fame; hometown favorite Tony Roberts delivers rapid-fire anecdotes; and Capone’s blunt humor has made him a staple on the New York circuit. Together, they create a lineup worthy of the historic 5,000-seat venue that has hosted legends from Elvis to Aretha.

Detroit comedy fans rarely see this caliber of talent under one roof—let alone during the holiday season. Grab your crew, arrive early to soak up the Fox’s gilded 1920s architecture, and prepare for nearly three hours of side-splitting laughs.

