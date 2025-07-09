Amadou & Mariam tickets on sale in NYC at Sony Hall

Amadou & Mariam return to New York City for a one-night world-beat celebration at Sony Hall on Nov. 18, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Malian duo, dubbed “the blind couple of Bamako,” fuses desert-blues guitar with Afro-pop rhythms that have graced Coachella, the Olympics and collaborations with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Tickets are on sale at the venue and ScoreBig, which posts every table and standing-room spot with no hidden fees. World-music devotees can secure seats beneath the Times Square marquee without extra service charges.

The set list weaves French-language hits “Je Pense à Toi” and “Sabali” with new material from their forthcoming album, backed by a six-piece band of West-African percussion and funk brass. Sony Hall’s cabaret-style sightlines put even balcony patrons within 60 feet of Amadou Bagayoko’s hypnotic riffs.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for pre-show dinner service; arrive early for regional dishes and vinyl DJ sets spinning Afro-funk rarities.

