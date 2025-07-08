Ambrosia tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

Ambrosia returns to Southern California with a Dec. 19, 2025, concert at the intimate Coach House in San Juan Capistrano. Showtime is 8 p.m., and the evening promises the soft-rock harmonies that propelled hits like “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me” onto FM radio for decades.

Tickets are available through the Coach House box office and online at ScoreBig, the fee-free marketplace known for transparent pricing on major live events.

Formed in Los Angeles in the early ’70s, Ambrosia blends progressive musicianship with radio-ready melodies. The group’s lush arrangements and pristine vocals echo especially well in the Coach House’s 480-seat setting, where every spot offers clear sightlines.

Fans can anticipate a career-spanning set that weaves platinum classics with deeper album cuts, plus holiday surprises befitting the December date. With Orange County’s dining hub right outside, concertgoers can enjoy nearby eateries before settling in for the night.

