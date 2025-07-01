ARMNHMR tickets on sale in Toronto

ARMNHMR brings his high-energy techno set to the Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto on July 27, 2025, at 1 p.m. The Canadian DJ-producer’s blend of melodic synth lines and driving beats has made him a festival favorite from coast to coast.

Tickets for the July 27 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Cabana Pool Bar box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing with no hidden service charges.

Building buzz from acclaimed releases on labels like Foreign Family Collective, ARMNHMR has crafted a reputation for euphoric live shows. His interactive light displays and immersive production elements elevate every set into a full-sensory experience.

The Cabana Pool Bar—Toronto’s premier outdoor music venue—provides an intimate, sun-lit stage for this midday party. Fans can mingle poolside and dance under the open sky as ARMNHMR drops his latest tracks.

Don’t miss this rare summer-day rave just steps from downtown Toronto’s waterfront.

