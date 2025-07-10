Atlanta Gladiators tickets on sale in Duluth at Gas South Arena

Atlanta Gladiators skate back to Gas South Arena with four key 2026 home games that could shape the ECHL South Division race. The slate opens March 15 against the South Carolina Stingrays and includes a two-game clash with the Orlando Solar Bears.

All dates are on sale now. The arena box office remains an option, but die-hard puck heads can avoid service fees by scoring seats at ScoreBig—where every price is all-in.

New Head Coach Jeff Pyle enters his second season behind the bench, banking on sniper Cody Sylvester and netminder Tyler Parks to push the Glads back into playoff contention. Gas South’s 11,000 seats, $30-million scoreboard and fan-friendly 360-degree concourse make it one of the ECHL’s top game-day experiences.

