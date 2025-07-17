Atlanta Gladiators vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates tickets on sale in Duluth

Atlanta Gladiators renew their budding ECHL rivalry with the Savannah Ghost Pirates across six home dates at Gas South Arena, starting Nov. 1 2025 and extending through Apr. 4 2026. The season-spanning series promises hard-hitting hockey, fan-friendly promotions and a potential playoff preview between the South Division foes.

Tickets for every matchup are on sale now at the arena box office and through ScoreBig, which offers no hidden fees—ideal for families planning multiple game nights.

Atlanta’s youthful roster, led by high-scoring winger Reece Vitelli, will look to reclaim the Peach State bragging rights after Savannah swiped last year’s season series. Gas South Arena’s recent scoreboard upgrade and $2 hot-dog nights should add extra bite to the atmosphere, while Gladiators mascot Maximus keeps kids entertained during intermission relay races.

With promotional themes ranging from Teddy Bear Toss to Star Wars Night, each tilt offers a unique draw. Die-hards can snag discounted mini-plans, but single-game seats—especially against Savannah—tend to disappear fast. Lock in your tickets now for a front-row seat to Georgia’s coolest rivalry.

Home-ice showdowns

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Atlanta Gladiators vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.