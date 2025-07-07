Atlanta Gladiators vs. Swamp Rabbits tickets on sale in Duluth

Atlanta Gladiators fans will have five chances to watch their ECHL club battle longtime foes the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, during the 2025-26 campaign. Games hit the calendar on Nov. 5, 22, 29 and 30, 2025, with a fifth matinee slated for Jan. 18, 2026.

Tickets for every matchup are on sale now. While the Gas South Arena box office offers standard options, savvy shoppers can score seats through ScoreBig—where transparent, no-fee pricing means the price you see is the price you pay, whether you’re springing for glass-side thrills or family-friendly value in the upper bowl.

The Gladiators, NHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, are eyeing a South Division playoff berth behind sniper Cody Silk and veteran netminder Gustavs Grigals. Their I-85 rivals counter with forward Carter Simmonds, setting the stage for high-octane hockey and potential postseason implications. Last season’s series produced three one-goal finishes and a pair of overtime dramatics, so expect end-to-end action and robust crowd energy.

Located 30 minutes north of downtown Atlanta, the 13,000-seat Gas South Arena boasts free parking, wide concourses and clear sightlines from every section. Fans arriving early can enjoy concourse games, photo ops with mascot Maximus and value-priced concessions on select dates—making each game an affordable night (or afternoon) out.

Mark your calendar, wear your Gladiators burgundy and gold, and get ready to rattle the boards as Duluth’s home team defends its ice.

