Aziz Ansari tickets on sale in Ridgefield, Conn.

Aziz Ansari brings his sharp wit and signature observational humor to The Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Conn., on Aug. 6, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. The Netflix favorite and former “SNL” cast member will debut material from his upcoming special alongside crowd-pleasing bits from his celebrated stand-up catalog.

Tickets for the Aug. 6 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at The Ridgefield Playhouse box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees and a seamless checkout.

Since bursting onto the comedy scene with his breakthrough special “Buried Alive,” Ansari has earned acclaim for blending personal storytelling with cultural commentary. His sold-out tours and Emmy-nominated acting roles have cemented his status as one of today’s most in-demand comedians.

The Ridgefield Playhouse, known for its intimate 500-seat auditorium and warm acoustics, offers the perfect setting for Ansari’s conversational style. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his work, this stop promises an evening of laughter and insight.

Don’t miss your chance to see Aziz Ansari live in Connecticut—his first New England appearance in over two years.

