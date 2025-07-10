Baroness tickets on sale in San Francisco at Great American Music Hall

Baroness kicks off its California mini-run at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall on Sept. 17, 2025, 8 p.m. The Savannah sludge-metal stalwarts will rip through the rainbow-hued discography that spans Red Album to 2023’s Stone, backed by the venue’s gilded balconies and vintage chandeliers.

The hall’s 600-cap intimacy promises a sweat-soaked pit as front-man John Baizley leads sing-along choruses in “Shock Me” and “Take My Bones Away.” Expect limited-edition tour posters designed by Baizley himself—post-show collectibles that often sell out in minutes.

