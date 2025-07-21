Beauty and the Beast tickets on sale in Kansas City at Music Hall

Beauty and the Beast transforms Kansas City’s historic Music Hall into an enchanted castle Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2025, for five performances of Disney’s first Broadway smash. Audiences will relive “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston” and the title ballad under the Art Deco chandeliers of the 2,400-seat downtown venue.

Tickets for every date are on sale now. Families can purchase through the theater box office or skip hidden service charges via ScoreBig, which lists touring musicals with no extra fees.

This lavish revival features Tony-winning costumes—yes, Belle’s swirling yellow gown—and a 15-piece orchestra that underscores each falling rose petal. Kansas City is the show’s only Missouri stop this fall, so demand is brisk from both sides of State Line Road. Arrive early for lobby photo-ops with enchanted-object props and Belle-themed cupcakes from a local bakery partner.

The Music Hall connects directly to KC Streetcar and Power & Light District dining, making a Halloween-weekend theater trip seamless. VIP ticket-holders snag commemorative “Tale as Old as Time” lanyards available only in Kansas City.

