Beauty and the Beast tickets on sale in North Charleston at PAC

Beauty and the Beast adds an evening performance at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Sept. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The beloved Disney musical enchants Lowcountry audiences with lavish costumes, show-stopping numbers like “Be Our Guest,” and the unforgettable ballroom pas de deux.

Tickets are on sale now through the PAC box office, but theatergoers can avoid extra fees by buying at ScoreBig, which lists identical seats with transparent pricing.

This Sept. 19 show joins four other weekend dates, bringing the run to six performances total. Recent tours have introduced updated choreography and new pyrotechnic flourishes during Gaston’s tavern romp, making it a can’t-miss for families and Disney die-hards alike.

