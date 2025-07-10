Beauty and the Beast tickets on sale in North Charleston Sept. 21

Beauty and The Beast (Image via ScoreBig)

Beauty and the Beast caps its North Charleston Performing Arts Center run with a newly added Sunday evening show on Sept. 21, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The enchanting Disney musical dazzles with Tony-winning costumes, lavish sets and show-stoppers like “Be Our Guest.”

Tickets are on sale now through the PAC, but Lowcountry theatergoers can avoid hidden fees by grabbing seats at ScoreBig, which lists identical inventory at upfront prices.

This added performance responds to brisk demand following five nearly sold-out shows earlier in the week. Expect pyrotechnic flourishes during Gaston’s tavern scene and the iconic chandelier drop in the castle ballroom—enhanced by the venue’s recent sound upgrades.

Families and Disney die-hards alike should act quickly; Sunday evenings historically move fastest once matinees fill.

Shop for Beauty and the Beast tickets at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on September 21, 2025

