Beetlejuice – The Musical tickets on sale in New York at Palace Theatre

Beetlejuice – The Musical materializes on Broadway once again, this time at the Palace Theatre in New York City on Dec. 6, 2025. The hit stage adaptation of Tim Burton’s cult classic delivers a riotous blend of dark comedy, eye-popping sets and sing-along-ready numbers.

Tickets for the Dec. 6 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Palace Theatre box office or online through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

Beloved for its fourth-wall-breaking humor and show-stopping tunes like “Say My Name,” “Beetlejuice” has earned a devoted fan base. The Palace Theatre’s historic backdrop adds even more theatrical magic to the experience—perfect for first-time viewers and superfans alike.

If you’ve been waiting to catch the Ghost with the Most live, now’s your chance. Broadway holiday weeks are famously competitive—snag your seats before they vanish.

Shop for Beetlejuice – The Musical tickets at Palace Theatre on December 6, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Beetlejuice – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.