Beetlejuice tickets on sale in Detroit at Fisher Theatre

Beetlejuice – The Musical, Broadway’s cheeky ghost-with-the-most, haunts Detroit’s Fisher Theatre for eight performances Aug. 5–10, 2025. The Tim Burton–inspired spectacle mixes fiendish puppetry, Day-O conga lines and a roof-raising score by Eddie Perfect, turning the 1928 landmark into a ghoulish carnival.

Tickets for every show are on sale now. While Broadway in Detroit handles box-office sales, ScoreBig lists orchestra, mezzanine and loge seats with no hidden ticket fees, so fans can splurge on souvenir sandworms instead of service charges.

Fresh off a sold-out national tour, this production features the Tony-nominated scenic design that transforms Lydia Deetz’s haunted home in seconds. Expect irreverent riffs on the cult classic film—“It’s Showtime!” included—plus new showstoppers like “Dead Mom.” Fisher Theatre’s proscenium perfectly frames the Netherworld gates and a jaw-dropping levitation gag audiences rave about.

Detroit marks Beetlejuice’s only Michigan stop, drawing thrill-seekers from Flint to Toledo. Saturday matinee seats move quickest with families, while late-night crowd-pleasers land on Friday and Saturday evenings.

